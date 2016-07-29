Nick Fielding’s book about Thomas and Lucy Atkinson presented in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Academic Library of Kazakhstan hosted presentation of a book by British writer and journalist Nick Fielding on Thomas and Lucy Atkinson, who studied Kazakhstan in 19th century.

The presentation of the book «South to the Great Steppe: The Travels of Thomas and Lucy Atkinson in Eastern Kazakhstan, 1847-1852» was attended by Kazakhstan’s famous scientists, state and public figures, such as Mr. Myrzatay Zholdasbekov, Mr. Darkhan Mynbay, Mr. Burkit Ayagan, Mr. Sherubay Kurmanbayuly, Mr. Zhambyl Artykbayev, Ms. Sharbanu Beisenova and others. Ms. Umitkhan Munalbayeva, the Director for the Kazakh National Library, was a moderator for the event.

The descendants of Thomas and Lucy Atkinson, Paul Dahlquist, Belinda Brown, Steve Brown, Philippa Smith, Rose Whitehead, Molly Kinau Fei participated in the event as well.

The author of the book, Nick Fielding, made an in-depth report on the travels of Thomas Atkinson in Kazakhstan.

The state and public figure Mr. Myrzatay Zholdasbekov, the Director for the Institute of state history of the Ministry of education of Kazakhstan Mr. Burkit Ayagan and writer Sharbanu Beisenova delivered welcome speeches at the event.

In the end, great great-grandson Paul Dahlquist and the author of the book Nick Fielding were rewarded the thank-you letters on behalf of the Minister of culture and sports for their contribution and strengthening humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and the UK and for the preservation of the historical and cultural heritage of the two countries, Kazinform refers to press service of the Kazakh Embassy in London.