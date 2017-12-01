Nick Vujicic ready to inspire Kazakhstani students

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Australian motivational speaker Nick Vujicic gave an inspirational speech at the Synergy Global Forum in Almaty city on Friday, Kazinform reports.

Vujicic talked about his life, family and career during the two-hour speech. He said he is ready to deliver lectures at schools across Kazakhstan and inspire Kazakhstani students, if the opportunity arises.



He stressed that everyone can make a difference and that people should not complain about corruption or lack of opportunities.



According to Vujicic, family and children always come first and people should not be ashamed to show their true feelings. Nick hopes that one day he will come back to Kazakhstan.



The Synergy Global Forum is due to run at the Almaty Arena on December 1-2. Attending the forum are Nick Vujicic, Swedish economist, writer and public speaker Kjell Nordström, inventor of Mind Maps Tony Buzan and legendary boxer and founder of Iron Mike Mike Tyson.



