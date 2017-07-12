Nicolas Cage, John Malkovich to attend film festival in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 13th Eurasia International Film Festival will be held in Astana between 22nd and 28th July, the organizers told a briefing in the Central Communications Service.

It was noted that the program of the 13th Eurasia Film Festival touches on the theme "Bridge of Cultures" in tune with the concept of Astana EXPO-2017 International Exhibition.

The film festival will present an extensive world panorama of the films made in 2016 and 2017. Competitive and non-competitive sections will include full-length and short films, independent and genre films. In addition, contest of children's films "Five Continents" and Program of developing countries "6 Plazas", organized jointly with EXPO-2017, will be presented. There will be screenings of films of Kazakhstan, Central Asia and Turkic-speaking countries for "Tulpar" national cinematography award.

"For the first time in the history, the Eurasia Film Market will take place with the participation of film sellers and buyers as part of the Eurasia International Film Festival," said Almaz Nurzakhan, Director of the Culture and Arts Department of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The film market will be attended by sellers and buyers of films from the CIS countries, Asia (China, India, South Korea), Europe and America.

The foreign guests of the film festival will be Hollywood superstars such as Nicolas Cage, John Malkovich and Adrien Brody, Bai Ling, the biggest figure in the festival movement, producer Marco Muller and winner of the Cannes Film Festival Souleymane Cissé, who will head the jury of the IFF Eurasia this year.