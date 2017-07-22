Nicolas Cage ready to act in Kazakh films

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Famous American actor Nicolas Cage answered journalists' questions at a briefing within the 13th Eurasia Film Festival, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I would be pleased to participate in some film project on the territory of Kazakhstan," the actor said.

The Hollywood master highly appreciated the appearance of the Kazakh capital.

"I enjoyed the architecture of your capital, it looks great. What I saw reminded me of an old black-and-white film that depicted the future," he said.

At the moment, the actor is involved in a new project, which, he said, is not a high-budget one.

"There is no way to control the cinema machine. I started my career as an independent film actor. Now I'm working on film called 'Mandy' with a new filmmaker, Cosmatos. It is a new movie. I like to concentrate on films of lower budget, but they have an interesting approach to cinematography as a whole," Cage said.

In addition, the movie legend also told about the role closest to him he used to play.

"I like critical, diverse roles. Three or four years ago I acted in 'Joe'. It is the character I associate myself with, and which is the closest to me," he said.