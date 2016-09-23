Nicolas Sarkozy doesn't rule out Frexit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ex-President of France Nicolas Sarkozy does not rule out that a French referendum on a new European treaty might take place if he returns to the Elysee Palace, Kazinform has learnt from RIA Novosti.

According to BFMTV, the former French President advocates for the reform of the European project in the wake of Brexit in Britain.



A few days before Sarkozy announced he would run for reelection as French president next year.



Earlier far-right leader Marine Le Pen insisted on the referendum on France membership in the EU.