Night club burnt to the ground in Almaty region

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A night club has burnt to the ground in the town of Kapshagai in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

The two-story building of Rai (Paradise) night club caught fire around midnight on January 3. Over 30 firefighters were dispatched to the scene of the incident.



Upon arrival, the firefighters immediately faced heavy fire that had already destroyed the building.



The blaze was contained by 3:45 a.m. and completely put out by 7:37 a.m. Almaty time. It covered an area of 400 square meters.

No casualties or injuries were reported.



The cause of the fire is to be determined.