Night frost to hit Nur-Sultan, Akmola region at night

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Night frost will hit the city of Nur-Sultan and Akmola region tonight, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Temperature will dip to -3°C at night in Akmola region. Thunderstorm, southwestern and southern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for the region tomorrow.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Kokshetau at daytime on May 17. Probability of storm is 90-95%.



Mercury will drop to -3°C at night in Nur-Sultan on May 17. Probability of storm is 90-95%.