ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather alert has been issued for Astana and four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet says.

“Nighttime freeze up to 1-6°C is predicted for North Kazakhstan region on May 8-9, in Kostanay region on May 9 and in Akmola and Pavlodar regions on May 9-10,” informs Kazakhstan’s main forecaster.

On May 9-10, nighttime air temperature in Astana will drop to 1-3°C.