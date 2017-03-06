Nigmatulin comments on amendments to Constitution

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Constitutional reform is first of all a further development of democracy, strengthening of the framework of people's power and improvement of accountability of the Parliament and the Government while maintaining strong presidential power, the Speaker of Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin said.

The Chairman of Majilis expressed that view commenting on the amendments to the Fundamental Law of the country.

Today the chambers of the Parliament adopted the draft law "On Amendments and Additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan" during a joint session.

The day before, apart from parliamentarians, the representatives of the Constitutional Council, General Prosecutor Office, Supreme Court, Notary Chamber, Law Enforcement Academy, Trade Union Federation, Union of Lawyers, Center of Forensic Expertise of the Ministry of Justice and the Research Institute of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan discussed the amendments to Constitution of the country. Several non-governmental organizations also participated in the discussions. The joint commission on the draft law considered legislative norms and proposals made by Majilis and Senate's deputies.