Nigmatulin: Kazakhstan’s dynamic development inspired by President's ideas

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin has opened an International Conference "25 years of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan: Results. Achievements. Prospects" in Astana, Mazhilis' press service reports.

Speaking about the years of independence, he emphasized an exclusive role of the First President in the establishment and successful development of our country

"For two and a half decades of contemporary history Kazakhstan, under the guidance of its Leader made an incredible way from peripheral Soviet republic and raw materials appendage of the Soviet Union, to a full-fledged member of the world community, regional leader and a modern state with strong economy and stable society", said Nurlan Nigmatulin.

Mr. Nigmatulin also stated that due to the President’s radical reforms, the country succeeded in development of market relations and integration into the global economic system together with the establishment of a new tax system and introducing modern banking infrastructure. These reforms also led to the formation of local business and new economic relations in rural areas.

N.Nigmatulin also noted that under the leadership of the President a legal framework has been formed for dynamic development of national economy. According to him, Kazakhstan was the first among the former Soviet countries to pass laws "On foreign investments" and "On state support of direct investments". That allowed our country to enter the top three dynamic economies in the world with an inflow of foreign investments exceeding $260 bln in 25 years.

Among the most important achievements Mr. Nigmatullin named the establishment of the National Fund, increase of labor productivity. According to him industrial output grew more than 10 times, wages - 17 times, and 2 million jobs were created.

“People’s choice at the dawn of Independence proved to be correct. Kazakhstani people have entrusted their fate and fate of the country to Nursultan Nazarbayev, electing him as the President. And for 25 years the Head of State has been a key guarantor of dynamic development, as it is his ideas that have ensured the prosperity of Kazakhstan from the earliest days of independence,” stated N.Nigmatulin.

The Conference that takes place today in Astana was organized by Majilis and Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Government officials and experts from Belarus, Belgium, Iran, Italy, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Poland, Russia, USA, Turkey, Finland, Germany and Sweden participated in the event.

The sessions of the Conference will serve as platforms for discussions on current affairs.