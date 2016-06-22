Nigmatulin stresses role of dialogue between political parties in implementation of presidential reforms

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Only well-established dialogue between the political parties will allow us to effectively implement presidential reforms and programs, new Majilis Speaker of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin has said at the plenary session of the chamber today.

"Our common goal is to implement and gradually prepare the legal framework of five institutional reforms [proposed by President Nursultan Nazarbayev]. As the Speaker, I will take into account opinions of all factions of the political parties when making decisions. I am confident that only well-established dialogue between the political parties will allow us to effectively implement presidential reforms and programs," said Nigmatulin, after being elected the chamber's Speaker.



"I would like to thank you for your trust by electing me the Majilis Speaker. This is a great honor and responsibility," he added.



The first session of the chamber chaired by Nurlan Nigmatulin will be held at 10:00 a.m. on June 23.