Nigmatulin supports developing inter-parliamentary coop with Sweden

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of Kazakh Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin has met with Urban Ahlin, Speaker of the Swedish Parliament, who paid his first official visit to Kazakhstan, the Majilis press service reported.

Noting the historicity of the event for the entire period of bilateral inter-parliamentary relations, Nigmatulin expressed his confidence that the visit will give a new impetus to the all-round cooperation between Kazakhstan and Sweden, including the parliamentarians of the two countries.

The Chairman of the Majilis also stressed the importance of the visit made by the Swedish parliamentary delegation for Expo 2017 International Exhibition in Astana. According to Nigmatulin, Sweden, as one of the high technology leaders in various fields, is of considerable interest to our country.

In turn, Urban Ahlin assured that the Expo in Astana would be very successful.

The interlocutors also discussed the current issues of the international agenda. Among the urgent issues, they mentioned nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, as well as efforts to combat global terrorism.

Nigmatulin emphasized the timeliness of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's initiative to establish a Global Counter-Terrorism Network under the auspices of the United Nations.

The Speaker of the Swedish Parliament, for his part, highly appreciated the initiatives of the Head of our State in nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

"Sweden greatly respects Kazakhstan, first of all, for the historic decision made by President Nursultan Nazarbayev to abandon nuclear weapons, close the nuclear test site and work on creation of a nuclear-free zone in the region. The fact that Kazakhstan is the first country in Central Asia elected to be a Member of the UN Security Council is the recognition of the respect that the World has for Kazakhstan," Ahlin said.

According to the Majilis Chairman, our country intends to strengthen cooperation with Sweden, which is a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2017-2018 as well Kazakhstan, both within joint actions and through coordination of efforts in various international structures.

The interlocutors also expressed their confidence in the great potential for development of trade and economic cooperation. Nigmatulin highlights that Sweden's decision to include Kazakhstan in the list of 26 priority countries for exporting Swedish products is a good framework for further cooperation.

Stressing the role of the interparliamentary component of the bilateral relations, Nigmatulin proposed to consider establishment of the group of friendship with Kazakhstan in the Swedish Parliament. There is such a group for cooperation with Sweden in the Majilis.

According to the speaker of the Majilis, experience exchange and studying the law-making practices of the Swedish legal groundwork system in environmental protection, support of innovations, advanced technologies, social security and education are of great importance.

It is planned that the Swedish parliamentary delegation will visit the former Semipalatinsk nuclear test site and see the activities underway at the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan.