Nigmatullin received Iranian Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Majilis Nurlan Nigmatullin has received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran in Kazakhstan Modjtaba Damirchilu.

The parties discussed the issues of bilateral relations and mutually agreed to intensify the dialogue between the two countries' parliaments.

The speaker of Mazhilis congratulated the diplomat with the 38th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution - the National Day of the country and 25th anniversary of the diplomatic relations.

Speaking about the mutual visits of the two countries' presidents Nigmatulin noted that regular top-level political contacts testify the aspiration of the two countries for more profound partnership in new historical conditions.

Discussing the international issues with the Iranian diplomat N. Nigmatullin emphasized that development of kind neighbourhood with Iran was one of the priorities of Kazakhstan's foreign policy.

N. Nigmatullin pointed out the active and consecutive position of Kazakhstan on acute international and regional issues. The parties, in particular, talked about provision by Kazakhstan of the platform for negotiation of the nuclear program of Iran at the initiative of the Head of our state. The speaker of Mazhilis also expressed gratitude to Iran for support of Kazakhstan's initiative to create the Islamic Organization for Food Security in Astana, the press service of Mazhilis reports.

"In the OIC summit in Istanbul the President of Kazakhstan took the initiative to convene the Summit of OIC on science and technologies on September 10-11, 2017 in Astana. We hope that Tehran will take active part in this top-level important action", - N. Nigmatullin noted.

Speaking about the situation in Syria, the Mazhilis speaker emphasized that it was one of the most serious crises in the world which went beyond the region size. "Kazakhstan supports the measures of the international community to settle this conflict", - N. Nigmatullin told.

M. Damirchilu emphasized that Iran welcomes all initiatives of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev for solution of the international and regional issues.

N. Nigmatullin and M. Damirchilu expressed confidence that inter-parliamentary contacts would promote further strengthening of the bilateral relations.