Nike may renew their contract with Sharapova

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Nike Company Trevor Edwards hinted that Nike Brand might renew its relationships with Maria Sharapova, Gazeta.ru informs.

"Every time when something like this happens it's really sad for all of us. But we are inspired by many athletes. They are all human like the rest of us. They have the same problems we have. Those moments teach and discipline us," T. Edwards said.

Nike suspended their relationships with Maria Sharapova earlier because of the failed drug test by the tennis star.