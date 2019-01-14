  • kz
    Nikol Pashinyan appointed PM of Armenia

    16:43, 14 January 2019
    Photo: None
    YEREVAN. KAZINFORM Nikol Pashinyan has been appointed as Prime Minister of Armenia. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed the corresponding decree on January 14, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The first session of the parliament of Armenia of the VII convocation took place on Monday. Under the current legislation the parliamentary majority, My Step bloc, proposed at the first session a candidacy of Nikol Pashinyan for the post of the Prime Minister.

    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Armenia Politics Appointments
