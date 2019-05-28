Nikol Pashinyan praises Nursultan Nazarbayev's contribution to integration processes development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Kazinform learnt from the First President's press service.

Welcoming the high guest, Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the importance of development and strengthening of the bilateral trade and economic relations.



"Kazakhstan and Armenia have always had good relations. The Armenian diaspora in Kazakhstan can be named as a bridge connecting our countries," said the Leader of the Nation.



Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the special contribution of the First Kazakh Leader to the development of inter-state ties and integration processes on the continent.



The Armenian PM expressed confidence in further deepening of the bilateral economic cooperation.