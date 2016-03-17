‘Nikolya Chocolate Museum’ exhibition kicks off in Astana (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Beginning from March 18 Astana is hosting an exhibition of chocolate products of talented chocolatier Nikolai Popov.

The Palace of Independence in Astana is featuring about 300 exhibits made of chocolate and marzipan including sculptures, paintings framed in chocolate baguettes, miniature sculptures, installations and compositions weighing more than 700 kg.

The main highlight of the event is the special series of chocolate products dedicated to Kazakhstan and Astana.

Eiffel Tower (2 meters high, consisting of 512 pieces of chocolate), Crown of the Russian Empire, Faberge eggs, a grand piano, chess and Venetian mask and other unusual "sweet" exhibits a total weight of 700 kilograms are presented at the event.