Nikolya Museum of Chocolate arrived at Almaty (PHOTO)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Famous personal exhibition "Nikolya Museum of Chocolate" will open September 22 in Almaty.

Within its world tour, the exhibition has visited more than 40 cities of the world and attracted more than 500,000 visitors.

Especially for this exhibition and Almaty City Day, a world-recognized chocolatier and cookery expert Nikolay Popov has produced a series of chocolate compositions devoted to the Republic of Kazakhstan, such as the copies of the Kazakh national jewelry, headwear, clothes etc.

According to Popov, the mobile chocolate museum is an extreme activity as chocolate can crumble during transportation. "The more complicated composition is, the more interested I am. Chocolate can look like metal, wood, and other interesting things. That is why I want to show chocolate not in a traditional image, but in other installations," notes he.

The first museum of chocolate was opened 7 years ago in Simferopol, Nikolay's mother-town.

"Initially, we planned to visit CIS states only, but we enlarged the geography of our activity. This is a very hard process: the transportation of the museum, showcasing expositions, choosing a platform. In total, h more than 250 exhibits made of chocolate will be displayed. This is our first arrival at Almaty and we like this city. We like the city, the country and people, of course," the organizer of the exhibition Andrey Lein says.

According to the organizers, the exhibition is dedicated to the City Day. The first 1,000 visitors will be presented a hand-made chocolate souvenir.