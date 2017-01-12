Nine thousand paid parking spaces to be created in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the end of 2017 it is planned to create about 9,000 paid parking spaces in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In the historical part of the city: on Bogenbai Batyr, Saryarka and Republic avenues and the city's embankment. In the new administrative district, Turan, Syganak, Mangilik el and Sarayshyk avenues" said Director of Transportation of Astana LRT Rustam Khalilov.

The first phase of the project has already been implemented. And parking lots near the city's train station became paid. More than thousand paid parking spaces will be created at the new railway station's parking lot.

To the date, construction of the new railway station is almost complete. It is scheduled to open in May.



