Ningxia businessmen to invest in Kazakhstani projects – H. Daurov (PHOTO)

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - A delegation of Kazakhstan's Dungans has taken part in the forum of Sino-Arab economic cooperation in Yinchuan (China).

It bears to remind that Yinchuan city, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, hosted a forum of China-Arab Cooperation which was attended by 10 thousand visitors from more than 80 countries and regions of China. According to a member of the Kazakh delegation, president of a public fund "International Academy of the new Silk Road, president of Dungan Association in Kazakhstan H. Daurov, the parties have signed an agreement on the construction of "Innovative industrial park" in Mangystau region and on cooperation in the agricultural sector of Almaty region. "At a meeting with the Department for Trade and Industry of Ningxia the sides have discussed the issues of collaboration with Almaty region for the construction of a sugar factory, possibilities for investment in advanced production technology, as well as processing of agricultural products. In addition, it was proposed to create a business council that will promote cooperation projects of the two regions. At the end of the forum, Vice-Governor of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Mr. Wang Heshan on behalf of Ningxia government thanked Kazakhstan's Dungan Association for its contribution to the development of bilateral relations between China and Kazakhstan. Note that Central Asia is home to approximately 130 thousand Dungan people most of who live in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. Having settled in Central Asia, the Dungans tried to keep the old customs and traditions passed down from generation to generation. "Currently more than 2.5 million Dungan people (Hui) live in Ningxia. The region is actively enhancing alternative energy, agriculture and industry. Government of China attaches great importance to the harmonious development and prosperity of national autonomy, providing significant benefits and privileges for the local population," said H. Daurov. In 2014, the Forum on China-Arab cooperation celebrated 10 years since its establishment. The forum was created on the basis of China's relations with the countries of the League of Arab States (LAS) which unites 22 countries. Total population of LAS is 300 million people.