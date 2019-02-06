Nippy weather to continue in Kazakhstan through Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast for the next two days, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to weather forecaster Ainur Kayinbayeva, Kazakhstanis should not expect any warm spell in next two days.

"Cold weather will persist in most of the country the next two days. However, the passage of atmospheric fronts moving eastwards will bring snowfalls, snowstorm, strong winds, and a rise in air temperatures," the forecaster added.