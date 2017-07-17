NIS student hauls gold at International Chemistry Olympiad in Thailand

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Student of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School of Physics and Mathematics in Taldykorgan Anton Morgunov won the 49th International Chemistry Olympiad in Thailand, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the NIS schools.

Last year Grade 12 student Morgunov claimed silver at the 48th International Chemistry Olympiad in Georgia. He also won numerous republican and international chemistry Olympiads.







This April, he was pronounced the winner of the 51st International Mendeleyev Chemistry Olympiad in Astana and obtained an educational grant to pursue studies at the Lomonosov Moscow State University.



The 48th International Chemistry Olympiad in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand brought together young chemists from 76 countries of the world. Team Kazakhstan consisting of 4 students collected 1 gold and 3 bronze medals.