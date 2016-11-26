NIS student thanks President Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Presently 30% of Kazakhstan's population are children, Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova said at the meeting with the best students of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School (NIS) from Almaty.

The meeting was held on the threshold of the celebration of the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.



In her remarks Secretary Abdykalikova noted that all conditions for upbringing of children are created in Kazakhstan, kindergartens are built, intellectual schools are created as well as world-class universities are established. The country even has the Bolashak Scholarship Scheme for the most talented youth.



"You are the future of Kazakhstan. There are over 5.5 million children in our country. 30% of our population are children. Only the best schoolchildren from all corners of the republic are selected to attend the NIS schools. You should set the example to your peers," the Secretary of State told the schoolchildren at the meeting.



"The country creates all conditions for its youth. It is all thanks to the policy pursued by the Head of State. For instance, he is behind the idea to create the Intellectual schools that gave us an opportunity to visit [the presidential residence] today. In the future I would like to contribute to the development of domestic thermonuclear science. For me our President is the brightest example. He was born in an ordinary Kazakh family but managed to achieve great results in life. Today the entire Kazakhstan reaps the fruits of his labor. On the threshold of this wonderful holiday I would like to express gratitude to President Nazarbayev on behalf of all schoolchildren of Almaty city," Gaziz Zhumash, student of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School in Almaty city, said at the meeting.