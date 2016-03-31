NIS student to participate in 27th International Biology Olympiad in Vietnam

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Student of Grade 11 of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School of Chemistry and Biology from Ust Kamenogorsk Anel Orazgaliyeva has won the first place at the Republican Olympiad in Biology.

Right after that Anel jetted off to Astana to get ready for the 27th International Biology Olympiad (IBO) at Hanoi National University of Education in Vietnam.

"We made one step at a time to achieve this result," Anel's Biology teacher Tatyana Dzhezhera said.

According to Ms Dzhezhera, Anel is really talented. Previously she won the third place at analogous Olympiads two years in a row. She also studied in the U.S. within the framework of the Future Leaders Exchange Program (FLEX) and recently came back to Kazakhstan.