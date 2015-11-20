NIS Teacher of the Year chosen in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana selected the best teacher of the year among Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools (NIS).

18 candidates from all regions of Kazakhstan, Including teachers of mathematics, history, biology, physics, IT and Kazakh language, claimed for the Best Teacher Title. Each candidate had previously passed intra-competition selection in their region, NIS press service reports.

The contest "Best Teacher 2015" consisted of 4 rounds, where the participants had to demonstrate their professional, intellectual, creativity and information and communication competence. On the first day of competition, November 19th, the participants held demo lessons. On the second day, November 20th, the final stage of the race and award ceremony took place.

The main goal of the "Best Teacher 2015" was to reveal the talented teachers of the Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools, determine the best models of professional pedagogical practices, promote individual development of a teacher, support the use of new and innovative approaches to teaching, and encouraging the best teachers of the NIS with high achievements in their professional activities.

The ceremony took place at Astana NIS. The winners were awarded with prizes, diplomas and money. The jury assessed the contestants by a number of criteria: professional skills and personal qualities, individual style, the effectiveness of educational activities.

At the end of the contest Grand Prix was won by Samat Sharipov - physics teacher at Chemistry and Biology NIS in Aktobe.

Larisa Ovchinnikova, physics teacher at Chemistry and Biology NIS in Petpopavlovsk, became the owner of the first place. Serik Mukanov, IT teacher at Physics and Mathematics NIS in Kokshetau, took the second place.Yeraly Bijanov from Physics and Mathematics NIS of Taldykorgan won the third place.

Svetlana Ispusinova, Deputy Chairman of the Board of AEO "Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools" noted that all the teachers showed their abilities, skills, methods and techniques of working with children, as well as professionalism and an irrepressible desire for development.

Noteworthy to say, that such competitions are held biennially. This year was the third in a row.