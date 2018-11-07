NIS to teach 4,000 Kazakh children from abroad in 2019

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 4,000 Kazakh children from other countries will study at Kazakhstani schools in 2019, according to First Deputy Chairman of the World Association of Kazakhs Zautbek Turisbekov.

"As you know, 20 Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools are functioning today across Kazakhstan. The schools offer the best teaching practices conforming to the international standards. We are now negotiating the issue of teaching as many as 4,000 Kazakh children living abroad at Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools beginning from 2019," Turisbekov says.



"The project will enable us to teach Kazakh children in all countries. Our goal is to give them knowledge and acquaint them with our children. Every year we invite 150 Kazakh children from other countries to spend their vacations in Baldauren camp in Akmola region," he added.

Recall, on Tuesday, Astana hosted ‘Sacred Kazakh Land' meeting of the Kazakhs who had arrived from 10 countries.



Today, the Palace of Peace and Accord will hold the Sacred Kazakh Land International Arts Festival with the participation of compatriots living abroad.