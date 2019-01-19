  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nishikori defeats Sousa to reach last 16 in Australian Open

    16:14, 19 January 2019
    Photo: None
    MELBOURNE. KAZINFORM Japan's Kei Nishikori defeated Portugal's Joao Sousa in straight sets on Saturday to book his place in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

    The number 8 seed overcame a tight start and routed his opponent 7-6(6) 6-1 6-2 in two hours and six minutes, EFE reports.

    "I love to play on this court. I feel very comfortable, and it's been three in a row playing here," said Nishikori after the match.

    "Everything is doing well - I had a very good off-season, then winning Brisbane, it's been a good start to the year. I finished in three good sets today, I'm playing good tennis, and very much looking forward to next week," he added.

    Nishikori coughed up a break in the opening game, but recovered to level up at 2-2.

    Sousa saved a virtual set point to hold for 5-6 before Nishikori sent the opener into a tiebreak.

    The former U.S. Open finalist will now play against Fabio Fognini or Pablo Carreno Busta in the last 16.

    Tags:
    Sport World News Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!