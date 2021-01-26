Nitra hospital head: COVID testing should be part of life long term

NITRA. KAZINFORM - Testing for coronavirus should become an ordinary part of life for the next few months or even years, with the state creating a lasting system of testing, said Nitra Faculty Hospital director Milan Dubaj, TASR reports.

Meanwhile, mayor of Nitra Marek Hattas, who’s also an MP for the co-governing For the People, said that people entering shops or restaurants should be required to demonstrate negativity for coronavirus by showing QR codes in the future, as such a system has already proven its worth in Nitra in recent weeks.

At the same time Dubaj said that «there’s a need to set testing to make it a lasting part of our lives in the period ahead».

«I’ve been entertaining for some time the thought of engaging the network of petrol stations, which are distributed evenly throughout the country. They’re equipped with infrastructure, driveways, toilets and the internet, and they could run this method long-term. But this is an issue for the state authorities,» said Dubaj.