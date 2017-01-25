Niyazymbetov new captain of RoK boxing team

ASTANA.KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan national boxing team and trainer staff have chosen the captain. The title was given to two-time silver winner of the Olympic Games Adilbek Niyazymbetov, said the press service of Kazakhstan's Boxing Federation.



Earlier the captain of the team was Daniyar Yeleussinov, Rio-de-Janeiro Olympic Champion.

Adilbek Niyazymbetov is one of the highly awarded boxers of Kazakhstan. Other than two silver awards he is also the winner of championships of Asia and Asian Games. He has been repeatedly the finalist of the world championship and winner of several RoK championships and international tournaments.





"Niyazymbetov fits this role best. He is experienced, most titular and most respected member of the team. I am sure he will do well in his role and will be the leader till the Olympiad in Tokyo", said Myrzagali Aitzhanov, the trainer.

The boxing team has had new members. In new future the athletes will participate in the traditional tournaments in Hungary and Bulgaria. During February 6-20 the Kazakhstan boxers will perform in the tournaments in USA and Germany.



