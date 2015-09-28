NMRA ex-Chairman Ospanov paid more than 800 mln tenge fine to budget

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In compliance with the sentence of the Astana inter-district criminal court issued on 13th February 2015, the total amount of the fine paid by M. Ospanov, ex-Chairman of the Natural Monopolies Regulation Agency, to the budget made 847,609,252 tenge as of 28th September 2015.

The remaining part of the fine is 253,450,748 tenge, the court's press service reports. As per the resolution of the Essil District Court No.2 dated March 26, 2015, Ospanov was given 6 months to pay the whole sum of the fine. The court's resolution entered into force on April 13, 2015. The period of delay expires on October 13, 2015.