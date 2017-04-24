  • kz
    No bomb found after threat at Almaty subway

    23:12, 24 April 2017
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty police say the bomb threat at the Almaty subway was a hoax, Kazinform correspondent reports. 

    "The police checked all stations of Almaty subway in search of the alleged explosive device until 10:49 p.m. local time. No bomb was found. The anonymous call about the bomb turned out to be ‘a hoax'. The Almaty subway has since returned to normal," Saltanat Azirbek, official spokesperson of the Almaty Internal Affairs Department, said.

    As a reminder, all passengers of the Almaty subway were evacuated at around 7:00 p.m. after the anonymous call had been received about a bomb allegedly planted there.

