No casualties reported as administrative building catches fire in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Six gas cylinders have been removed from the administrative building that caught fire in Almaty city earlier this morning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The fire reportedly started at 8:50 a.m. on Monday morning. According to witnesses, the roof of the 8-storey administrative building situated in Zhibek Zholy Street was in smoke. Firefighters arrived at the scene at 9:03 a.m. They removed six gas cylinders (50l each) from the building.



The blaze was contained by 9:10 a.m. and extinguished completely by 9:14 a.m. The fire covered an area of 5 square meters.



No casualties or injuries were reported.