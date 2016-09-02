  • kz
    No changes planned in Nazarbaye’s schedule – Akorda

    16:55, 02 September 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The schedule of the Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev will not be changed in the nearest time, Akorda informs via Facebook.

    “The Presidential press service informs that Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev is currently paying a working visit to the People’s Republic of China to participate in G20 Summit. No changes are planned in the President’s schedule in the nearest time,” an official statement  reads. 

