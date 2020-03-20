  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    No coronavirus-related deaths reported in Kazakhstan – Healthcare Ministry

    13:05, 20 March 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM No coronavirus-related fatal cases have been reported in Kazakhstan for now, Kazinform quotes Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Healthcare Dias Akhmetsharip as saying.

    «Five new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Kazakhstan. Two of them were reported in Karaganda; these are the passengers of 0324 Minsk-Karaganda flights,» Dias Akhmetsharip said.

    Three cases were reported in Almaty – two women born 1982 and 1979 who arrived from Berlin and a man, born 1997, who came from France. Their condition is estimated is satisfactory.

    «The total number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 49 across the country: 2 – in Karaganda, 22 – in Almaty and 25 – in Nur-Sultan. No deaths have been reported,» he added.


    Tags:
    Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!