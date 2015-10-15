  • kz
    No dances in Lemieux fight, only brawl - Golovkin

    08:26, 15 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA, IBO and WBC world champion Gennady Golovkin promised a spectacular show in his fight against Canadian IBF world champion David Lemieux.

    "I feel good on the threshold of the fight on October 17. I thank my fans. There will be no dances in the Lemieux fight, only brawl. I promise all the fans a spectacular show on October 17," Golovkin said in an interview to HBO channel.

    It should be noted that the Golovkin-Lemieux fight will be held in New York on October 17. The event starts on October 18, 6:55 am, Astana time.

    Sport Gennady Golovkin News
