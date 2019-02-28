No deal from Trump-Kim summit: White House

HANOI. KAZINFORM - U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have failed to strike a deal despite their "constructive" talks in Hanoi, the White House announced Thursday, Yonhap reports.

"No agreement was reached at this time, but their respective teams look forward to meeting in the future," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

She added Trump and Kim "had very good and constructive meetings" for two days.

"The two leaders discussed various ways to advance denuclearization and economic driven concepts," the statement said.

The announcement came after the leaders left the summit venue after apparently canceling their working lunch and a deal-signing ceremony.