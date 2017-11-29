No disagreements between Kazakhstan and Belarus: Nursultan Nazarbayev

ASTANA-MINSK. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev stated that there are no disagreements in the bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Belarus, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"This year we, as two independent states, mark the 25th Anniversary of the diplomatic relations. I have to say that we are at the highest stage of cooperation, as the phrase goes, because there are no political, economic or other disagreements, problems between our countries. This gives us the opportunity to work together even more broadly," Nursultan Nazarbayev said during extended format talks at the Belarusian President's residence in Minsk.

The Head of State also said that owing to the joint efforts, 260 joint ventures, 6 major plants assembling Belarusian machines, currently operate in Kazakhstan.

Recall that President Nursultan Nazarbayev is on an official visit to Belarus.