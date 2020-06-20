  • kz
    No evidence for contracting COVID-19 from food: Chinese expert

    09:11, 20 June 2020
    Photo: None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM No evidence could be found that the novel coronavirus spreads through ingesting food, including seafood, a Chinese epidemiologist said on Friday in response to public concern about the safety of fresh produce.

    Studies show that the coronavirus is transmitted most commonly through respiratory droplets and close contacts, said Feng Luzhao, a researcher at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, at a press conference in Beijing, Xinhua reports.

    He added that another risk came from prolonged exposure to concentrated aerosols in a relatively enclosed environment.

    Despite a slim chance of transmission through the digestive tract, Feng suggested food hygiene, proper handling of food, and disinfection of kitchenware and tableware as precautions.


    World News Coronavirus
