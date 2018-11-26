No fatalities reported after recent quake in western Iran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The deputy of operations at the Red Crescent Relief and Rescue Organization said on Monday 634 people have been maimed during the recent earthquake in the western province of Kermanshah, adding no fatalities have been reported, IRNA reports.

Shahin Fathi said 87 operation assessment teams are present in the quake-hit areas and 150 villages have so far been assessed.

He added the aged building texture in some villages has been damaged between 5 to 60%.

Fathi said 634 people who were injured while attempting to escape buildings were taken to hospitals, treated on site and released.

The strong 6.3 magnitude earthquake jolted 17 kilometers west of the Iranian city of Sarpol-e-Zahab in Kermanshah province, 18 kilometers from Qasr-e Shirin and 33 kilometers from the city of Gilan-e-Gharb at 20:07 hours local time (16:37 GMT) on Sunday. The quake was also felt in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.