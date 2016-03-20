No grave violations at parliamentary elections - Russian observer

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian observers haven't noticed any grave violations of the election process at the snap parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan on Sunday.

"We would like to congratulate the people of Kazakhstan on the parliamentary elections. Let's hope it will come to an end without a hitch," international observer from Russia, general director of the Political Research Institute Mr. Sergey Markov said at a press briefing in Astana.

Mr. Markov confirmed that he hasn't detected any violations at 6 polling stations.

"As for the election process, we've been to 6 polling stations. Our colleagues have visited other polling stations. The elections are being held in accordance with the electoral legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan. There are no grave violations. The voter turnout is quite high," the Russian observed noted.