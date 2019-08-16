  • kz
    No higher education devaluation should be allowed, President

    12:27, 16 August 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s plenary sitting of the Teachers’ August Conference Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the need to provide high quality of higher education, the Akorda Twitter post reads.

    «It iscrucial to provide high-grade higher education. Otherwise increase inscholarships may turn into the delayed-action mine. In chase of a greater accessto higher education we should never allow its devaluation,» the President noted.

