No information about Kazakhstanis injured in Kabul huge explosion - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan told Kazinform that there is no information about Kazakhstanis injured in the attack in Kabul, Kazinform reports.

"There is no information about the nationals of Kazakhstan injured in the attack at this point," said official spokesman of the Ministry Anuar Zhainakov.

It is to be recalled that a huge explosion has rocked the Afghan capital Kabul claiming lives of at least 40 people.



According to local mass media, a bomb-laden vehicle detonated in the Afghan capital.



Kazinform reported about another attack at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul on January 20. A Kazakh businessman was killed by terrorists at the hotel that day.