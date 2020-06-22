No injuries after two buses collide in Kostanay
17:55, 22 June 2020
KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Two passenger buses has collided in Kostanay city, Kazinform correspondent reports.
According to the regional police department, a road crash involving two passenger buses has occurred today on Kobylandy Batyr Street.
According to witnesses, the passenger buses collided at full speed.
The police said the 61-year-old Mercedes passenger bus driver crashed into the Volvo passenger bus.
No injuries have been reported.