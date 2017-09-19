No-interference operation of Kazakh, Chinese communications satellites discussed in Wuhan
During the meeting, the national communication and broadcasting operator of the Republic of Kazakhstan - JSC "Republican Center for Space Communications" held talks with the Chinese side discussing KazSat-2 and Chinasat-12 satellites operation on mutually beneficial terms.
According to the Vice President of JSC "RCSC", Baurzhan Kudabayev, the sides discussed ensuring 'no-interference' operation of KazSat-2 and Chinese Chinasat-12 that are positioned only one degree from each other.
The parties also agreed to continue discussions at the inter-operator level. It is planned that in 2018, the Communications Administrations of Kazakhstan and China will sign a document that will include all technical parameters of satellites and agree on their performance characteristics.