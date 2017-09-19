No-interference operation of Kazakh, Chinese communications satellites discussed in Wuhan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A coordination meeting of Communications Administrations of Kazakhstan, Russia, and China was held in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the meeting, the national communication and broadcasting operator of the Republic of Kazakhstan - JSC "Republican Center for Space Communications" held talks with the Chinese side discussing KazSat-2 and Chinasat-12 satellites operation on mutually beneficial terms.

According to the Vice President of JSC "RCSC", Baurzhan Kudabayev, the sides discussed ensuring 'no-interference' operation of KazSat-2 and Chinese Chinasat-12 that are positioned only one degree from each other.

The parties also agreed to continue discussions at the inter-operator level. It is planned that in 2018, the Communications Administrations of Kazakhstan and China will sign a document that will include all technical parameters of satellites and agree on their performance characteristics.