No Kazakhs among earthquake victims in China

BEIJING. KAZINFORM According to the updated information, no citizens of Kazakhstan have been injured in the earthquake that hit Chinese province of Sichuan earlier tis morning, Kazinform special correspondent in China has learnt from the Consular Department of the Kazakh Embassy in China.

30 thousand foreign tourists evacuated from the Jiuzhaigou County, where the earthquake occurred, are mostly citizens of Italy, France, and South Korea.



The death toll in the earthquake has reached 12 people, while 175 were injured.



Recall that on Tuesday, August 8, at 21.19 local time (19:19 Astana time) the earthquake hit the Jiuzhaigou County of the Ngawa-Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan Province at a depth of 15 km. After that, over 100 aftershocks have been recorded.

The President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, instructed to make utmost efforts for rescuing the people and reducing death and injuries.