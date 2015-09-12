  • kz
    No Kazakhstani citizens among victims of Mecca&#39;s fatal accident - MFA

    10:37, 12 September 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There are no citizens of Kazakhstan among victims of the deadly accident in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, a source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan confirmed.

    "The first group of Kazakhstani pilgrims has arrived in Medina this morning," the ministry's press service said. At least 107 people died and hundreds were injured when a crane collapse in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on Friday (September 11).

