    No Kazakhstanis among Dubai bus crash victims - MFA

    13:59, 07 June 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM There are no Kazakhstani nationals among Dubai bus crash victims, Kazinform reports citing Aibek Smadyarov, MFA Spokesperson.

    "There are no Kazakhstani nationals among those killed and injured as a result of the bus crash in Dubai," Smadyarov said.

    The accident occurred June 6 at 05:40pm local time when a tourist bus returning from Oman after the Eid holidays got into the accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. The bus was carrying 31 passengers.

