No Kazakhstanis among injured in Indonesia's quake, MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM There are no Kazakhstanis killed or hurt as a result of the earthquake occurred in Indonesia on Friday, the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan reports.

According to the National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure of Indonesia, the death toll reached 420 people, 540 people of Palu city suffered injuries.



As earlier reported, the quake struck on Friday. It was centered 2,500 km northeast of Jakarta triggering tsunami waves up to 1.5 meters high in some areas.









Photo credit: AFP