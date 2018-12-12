No Kazakhstanis among injured in Strasbourg shooting - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - French police has confirmed that there are no citizens of Kazakhstan among the victims of the shooting in Strasbourg, Kazinform correspondent has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"According to the preliminary information provided by the French police, there are no Kazakhstanis among those dead and injured in the shooting in Strasbourg," the Kazakh MFA informed on social media.

As earlier reported, three people were killed and twelve others were injured in the shooting near the Christmas market of Strasbourg last night.