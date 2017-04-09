No Kazakhstanis among Moscow trains crash victims - Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM No Kazakhstanis were registered among those injured in the collission of Moscow-Brest train and a commuter train, Kazinform learnt from the Main Directorate of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for Moscow city.

On Saturday evening, a collision between a commuter train and the Moscow-Brest long-distance train occurred due to the emergency brake used by a motorman after a person tried to cross the railway tracks. Four railway carriages have derailed, railway traffic has been suspended. At least, 50 people were injured, TASS reported.