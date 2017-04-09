  • kz
    No Kazakhstanis among Moscow trains crash victims - Emergencies Ministry

    15:39, 09 April 2017
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM No Kazakhstanis were registered among those injured in the collission of Moscow-Brest train and a commuter train, Kazinform learnt from the Main Directorate of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for Moscow city.

    On Saturday evening, a collision between a commuter train and the Moscow-Brest long-distance train occurred due to the emergency brake used by a motorman after a person tried to cross the railway tracks. Four railway carriages have derailed, railway traffic has been suspended. At least, 50 people were injured, TASS reported.

    Kazakhstan and Russia Incidents Top Story
